Shimmick (SHIM) Price Target Increased by 22.22% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for Shimmick (NasdaqCM:SHIM) has been revised to $5.61 / share. This is an increase of 22.22% from the prior estimate of $4.59 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 68.22% from the latest reported closing price of $3.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Shimmick. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 32.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHIM is 0.04%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 53.80% to 928K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 430K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares , representing a decrease of 5.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIM by 6.37% over the last quarter.

Thompson Davis holds 125K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 110K shares , representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIM by 23.02% over the last quarter.

1492 Capital Management holds 103K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 107K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHIM by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 69K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHIM by 40.68% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 51K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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