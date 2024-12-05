Shimmick gets contract for North Hollywood to Pasadena BRT Project

Shimmick (SHIM) Construction Compan announced that it has been awarded a key role in the North Hollywood to Pasadena Bus Rapid Transit BRT Project by Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authorit LA Metro . Shimmick, with our partner Myers and Sons, as part of the Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture MSJV , will serve as the Construction Manager/General Contractor CM/GC for the project’s preconstruction services phase. The $8.26M contract for preconstruction services approved on December 5 by the LA Metro Board of Supervisors, marks the beginning of this transformative 19-mile transit corridor connecting North Hollywood, Burbank, Glendale, Eagle Rock, and Pasadena in California. Featuring 22 new stations, this BRT project will provide faster, more reliable transit options, reduce traffic congestion, and improve air quality with the use of zero-emission electric buses. The construction value for the construction phase, if awarded to Myers-Shimmick Joint Venture by LA Metro, is estimated at $190M “We are excited to once again partner with Myers and Sons and LA Metro on this critical infrastructure project to improve mobility and connectivity for millions of LA County residents,” said Ural Yal, CEO of Shimmick. “We are encouraged to utilize the CM/GC project delivery method, which allows the entire project team to work together to address projects risks and set the project up for success during the construction phase.”

