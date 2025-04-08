Shimmick Corp To Appoint Todd Yoder As CFO

(RTTNews) - Shimmick Corp. (SHIM), Tuesday announced the appointment of Todd Yoder as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective April 14, 2025.

Prior to this, Yoder served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Shikun & Binui America, Inc. and Shikun & Binui Concessions USA.

Meanwhile, interim CFO Amanda Mobley has been appointed as Chief Accounting Officer.

Monday, Shimmick's stock closed at $1.37, up 1.48 percent on the Nasdaq.

