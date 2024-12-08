News & Insights

Shimao Group’s 2024 Sales Performance Update

December 08, 2024 — 05:37 am EST

Shimao Property Holdings (HK:0813) has released an update.

Shimao Group Holdings reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB31.17 billion for the first eleven months of 2024, with an average selling price of RMB12,721 per sq.m. Despite the promising figures, investors are advised to approach with caution due to potential discrepancies in the final audited reports.

