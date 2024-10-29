Shimano Inc. Faces Decline in FY2024 Financials

Shimano (JP:7309) has released an update.

Shimano Inc. reported a decline in key financial metrics for the first nine months of FY2024, with net sales dropping by 10.8% and net income attributable to owners falling by 31.3% compared to the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company’s shareholders’ equity ratio remained stable at 91.9%, indicating financial resilience. Looking forward, Shimano forecasts a slight decrease in full-year net sales and income.

