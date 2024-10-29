News & Insights

Stocks

Shimano Inc. Faces Decline in FY2024 Financials

October 29, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Shimano (JP:7309) has released an update.

Shimano Inc. reported a decline in key financial metrics for the first nine months of FY2024, with net sales dropping by 10.8% and net income attributable to owners falling by 31.3% compared to the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company’s shareholders’ equity ratio remained stable at 91.9%, indicating financial resilience. Looking forward, Shimano forecasts a slight decrease in full-year net sales and income.

For further insights into JP:7309 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHMDF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.