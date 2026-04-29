Shift4’s Explosive Growth Comes With High-Stakes Risk

Sometimes a potential investment is hiding in plain sight: check into a hotel, buy a stadium hot dog, or wrap up that purchase from a Paris boutique. Shift4 Payments (NYSE: FOUR) is the company you just found.

Shift4 certainly lacks the name recognition of Visa (NYSE: V) or PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL), but it doesn’t lack the aggressiveness. The company is in the midst of transitioning from a lean domestic processor to a debt-heavy global powerhouse.

For investors willing to accept some volatility in exchange for exposure to a high-growth business, Shift4 deserves to be brought out from the background.

Shift4 Delivers Strong Growth and Profit Expansion

Shift4 is a payments technology company that handles transactions for hundreds of thousands of locations, including hotels, sports stadiums, restaurants, and luxury retailers internationally. With a raft of record results last year, its numbers show both the positive results and the cost of its recent expansion.

The growth is obvious: 2025 payment volume of $209 billion was up 27% over the previous year. Gross revenue reached $4.18 billion, up 25% year-over-year. Gross revenue less network fees, an even stronger measure as it’s the amount it keeps after paying card network costs, climbed 46% to $1.98 billion.

Profitability rose just as fast. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 43% to $970 million, operating income jumped 42%, and the company reported $500 million in adjusted free cash flow.

Expansion Strategy Transforms the Business

The results, in part, reflect the expansion trajectory that Shift4 is on. A few years ago, Shift4 was primarily known as a payment processor for U.S. restaurants and hotels. Today, it is something significantly more ambitious.

The defining move of 2025 was the $2.6 billion acquisition of Global Blue, a tax-free shopping and payments specialist that serves luxury retailers and international tourists across Europe and beyond.

With the acquisition, the company now serves over 80,000 merchants in more than 40 countries outside the United States, including in Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The strategic logic is clear. Global Blue connects luxury brands with wealthy international travelers who shop abroad and reclaim value-added taxes at the border. The high-margin business provides a natural lock on a premium customer segment. The deal closed in July 2025 and contributed $338 million in revenue and $45 million in net income last year.

And the expansion continues. Most recently with the purchase of Bambora North America from Worldline, a leading French payment processor in Europe. That deal closed in early March and added another 140,000 merchants across the continent.

Financials Remain Robust Amid Growth

With aggressive expansion, however, comes some financial complexity. Investors are well advised to understand both sides of the ledger. On the positive side, Shift4 ended the year with $964 million in cash and cash equivalents, supported by its strong free cash flow, which comes in handy with acquisitions.

The impact of its growth was particularly notable in fourth-quarter comparisons. The company reported overall revenue of $610 million for the three months, up more than 50% YOY. Adjusted EBITDA rose 48% compared with the year before to $304 million with a 50% margin.

The fourth quarter also produced record adjusted free cash flow of $171 million, up 28%, representing a 56% conversion of EBITDA into cash. The margins are among the most attractive features of a software-driven payments platform: once the infrastructure is built and merchants are onboarded, each additional transaction flowing through the system generates revenue at very low incremental cost.

Debt and Guidance Add Investor Caution

The flip side during an acquisition spree is cost and leverage. Shift4 has issued preferred stock and taken on other financing to fund its growth and the Global Blue acquisition, leaving $4.6 billion in principal debt outstanding at year-end. The company also carries $2.7 billion in goodwill on its balance sheet.

The debt is not inherently an issue for a business expecting to generate close to $500 million in adjusted free cash flow this year. It does raise a level of caution, however, if revenue growth slows unexpectedly, or if integration expenses run higher than planned.

The expansion also took a toll on GAAP earnings last year. Net income attributable to shareholders was $79 million for the year, down from $230 million in 2024, with diluted earnings of $2.16 per share compared with $6.06 in the prior year. Income from operations, however, was $351 million compared with $247 million, even as the company absorbed a 45% jump in amortization and depreciation costs and a tripling of interest expense.

Those results, though, were only part of the reason the stock took a tumble after earnings were announced. Guidance from management came in below what analysts were hoping for, which pushed the stock down more than 16%. This year, the company is projecting overall volume growth of 15% to 20%, while revenue less network fees is expected to climb between 26% and 31% YOY to $2.5 billion to $2.6 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to rise between 20% and 25%.

Competition within the financial sector is also an obvious pressure point. Shift4 competes against payments giants including Block (NYSE: XYZ), Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV), and Global Payments (NYSE: GPN), each of which have deep resources of their own.

Analyst Outlook Looks to Balance Risk and Reward

With all the growth, acquisition costs, balance sheet items, and risks considered, analysts currently have a Hold recommendation.

Of the 23 analysts covering the company, 10 have a Hold rating, 12 recommend Buy, and one has a Sell on the stock. Their average price target is $72.76—roughly 60% higher than current trading.

Despite the attractive upside, Shift4 Payments is not a stock for investors who prize stability, low volatility, or dividend income. The company does not pay a dividend, carries acquisition-related leverage, and has a history of sharp price swings even when it beats expectations.

But Shift4 is in the midst of a serious expansion plan, and if it goes well, that could translate into attractive returns. If investors are comfortable with that profile and are looking for aggressive growth, Shift4 deserves to come out of the shadows.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.