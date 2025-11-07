Markets
Shift4 Payments' Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: FOUR.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $6.00), with shares changing hands as low as $79.21 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.57% in the "Business Services & Equipment" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, FOUR.PRA was trading at a 13.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.78% in the "Business Services & Equipment" category. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible, with a conversion ratio of 0.9780 - 1.2224.

Below is a dividend history chart for FOUR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

In Friday trading, Shift4 Payments Inc's 6.00% Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: FOUR.PRA) is currently off about 6.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: FOUR) are off about 3.7%.

