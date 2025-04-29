Shift4 Payments, Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $16.7 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $20.6 million, or $0.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.9% to $848.3 million from $707.4 million last year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

