Shift4 Payments Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FOUR

In trading on Thursday, shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $89.57, changing hands as low as $88.80 per share. Shift4 Payments Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOUR's low point in its 52 week range is $55.87 per share, with $127.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.18.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.