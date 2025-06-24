Markets
Shift4 Extends Tender Offer For Global Blue With Over 97% Shares Already Tendered

June 24, 2025 — 10:59 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Shift4 Payments (FOUR), through its subsidiary GT Holding 1 GmbH, has extended its all-cash tender offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG.

As of June 23, 2025, approximately 97.12% of Global Blue shares have been validly tendered. The offer now remains open until one minute after 11:59 p.m. ET on July 2, 2025, while awaiting regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Global Blue's board has unanimously recommended the offer. The transaction, governed by a February 16, 2025, agreement, is expected to close by Q3 2025.

Tuesday, FOUR closed at $97.14, up 3.84%, and traded after hours to close at $97.02, down 0.12% on the NYSE.

