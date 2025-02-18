Shift4 To Acquire Global Blue In A Significant Strategic Advancement

(RTTNews) - Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) a US-based payment processing company, Tuesday announced that it is acquiring Global Blue.

The company claims that the acquisition will combine its strong U.S. presence with Global Blue's international footprint across 52 countries, expanding its reach in retail and hospitality. The deal aims to drive growth through market expansion, cross-selling, and product innovation.

Shift4 will acquire Global Blue for $7.50 per common share in cash, a 15% premium to its February 14, 2025, closing price, through a tender offer and statutory merger. Series A and B Preferred shares will be purchased at $10.00 and $11.81 per share, respectively.

After the transaction closes, Global Blue's common and preferred stock will be delisted from public exchanges. Warrant holders can exercise their warrants before their August 2025 maturity.

The Shift4-Global Blue acquisition has been unanimously approved by both companies' boards. Global Blue's board recommends shareholders accept the tender offer. The deal is expected to close by Q3 2025, pending regulatory approvals and a 90% minimum tender of Global Blue's shares. Some shareholders have agreed to tender their shares. Shift4 will finance the acquisition using cash on hand and a $1.795 billion bridge loan facility.

Tuesday, FOUR closed at $125.66, up 3.61%, but dropped 7.48% in after-hours trading to $116.26 on the New York Stock Exchange.

