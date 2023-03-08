Shift Crypto Announces Partnership With Pocket Bitcoin Allowing DCA Within BitBox02 Hardware Wallet

The partnership will provide a secure and easy way to purchase and store self-custodial bitcoin, through a widget in the BitBoxApp.

Swiss-based hardware wallet manufacturer Shift Crypto has announced a long-term partnership with Swiss bitcoin broker Pocket Bitcoin. The collaboration aims to provide an easy and secure way to purchase and store self-custodial bitcoin.

Pocket Bitcoin already offers a dollar-cost averaging (DCA) service, and the partnership with Shift Crypto will make it even simpler and more secure, according to a press release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The BitBox02 hardware wallet allows users to safely store and transact bitcoin. Its code is open-source, including the companion BitBoxApp, which has now integrated the Pocket Bitcoin’s widget to allow investors to buy bitcoin directly to their hardware wallet.

“At Pocket Bitcoin, our goal is to make buying bitcoin as easy as making a bank transfer,” said David Knezić, CEO and co-founder of Pocket Bitcoin. “We have created a way for customers to buy bitcoin without having to open an account or identify themselves. Our customers receive their bitcoin directly into their wallet. For this, there is no better partner than Shift Crypto and we are excited to work with them to make buying and storing bitcoin even easier.”

Through the new widget, BitBox’s users can now easily set up a DCA without going through extensive KYC processes. There is no verification required for orders up to €950 (~$1,000) per day. In addition, users can share their xpub, which includes all bitcoin addresses from their account. This feature allows for the bitcoin to be paid out to new, unused bitcoin addresses, which increases privacy when using bitcoin.

Douglas Bakkum, CEO and co-founder of Shift Crypto, said his company “believes everyone deserves financial sovereignty. In our vision, that starts with the optimal security provided by a hardware wallet. Together with Pocket Bitcoin, this continues by enabling individuals to acquire bitcoin directly in the BitBoxApp while staying in full control at all times. We are excited to partner with Pocket Bitcoin, a company that matches our values of self-custody and financial freedom.”

The partnership offers a cheaper service for European customers, with the option to buy bitcoin via bank transfer at a 1.5% fee. To celebrate their partnership, the two companies are offering a bonus of 10k sats on all first-time transactions via the new BitBoxApp integration until March 15th, 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.