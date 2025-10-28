Sherwin-Williams Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates

The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $3.35 per share, up around 5.3% from $3.18 in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings were $3.59 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.46.

Sherwin-Williams posted revenues of $6,358.2 million, up around 3.2% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,210.8 million.

SHW’s Q3 Segmental Review

The Paint Stores Group segment registered net sales of $3,836.8 million in the third quarter, up around 5.1% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,724 million. The segment's net sales grew, driven by higher selling prices. Profits also increased from leverage on selling, general and administrative expenses.

Net sales in the Consumer Brands Group segment declined 2.6% year over year to $770.1 million, beating the consensus estimate of $740 million. The segment's net sales decreased due to soft DIY demand in North America and Latin America. However, increased net sales in Europe partially offset the decline.

Net sales in the Performance Coatings Group went up roughly 1.7% year over year to around $1,750 million in the reported quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1,744 million. The segment's net sales increased, driven by volume growth, incremental sales from acquisitions and favorable foreign currency translation, offset by unfavorable region and business sales mix.

Financials

During the first nine months of 2025, the company generated $2.36 billion in net operating cash and returned $2.13 billion to its shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases of 4.5 million shares. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Sherwin-Williams had the authorization to buy back 30 million shares of its common stock through open market purchases.

Q4 & 2025 Outlook by Sherwin-Williams

For the fourth quarter and full-year 2025, the company anticipates net sales to be up by a low to mid-single-digit and by a low-single-digit percentage, respectively. The effective tax rate is expected to be in the low 20% range for 2025. Net income per share is projected to range between $10.16 and $10.36, while adjusted net income per share is forecasted in the band of $11.25 to $11.45 for the full year. The full-year outlook takes into account the Suvinil acquisition, which closed on Oct. 1.

SHW’s Price Performance

Shares of Sherwin-Williams have lost 6.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 7.4% decline.



SHW’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

SHW currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

