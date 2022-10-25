Sherwin-Williams Co Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $685.1 million, or $2.62 per share. This compares with $502.2 million, or $1.88 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.83 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $6.047 billion from $5.146 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $685.1 Mln. vs. $502.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.62 vs. $1.88 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.56 -Revenue (Q3): $6.047 Bln vs. $5.146 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.50 to $8.80

