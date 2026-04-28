Sherwin-Williams Co Profit Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $534.7 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $503.9 million, or $2.00 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Sherwin-Williams Co reported adjusted earnings of $2.35 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.8% to $5.666 billion from $5.305 billion last year.

Sherwin-Williams Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $534.7 Mln. vs. $503.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $2.00 last year. -Revenue: $5.666 Bln vs. $5.305 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.50 To $ 11.90

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