Sherwin-Williams to Buy BASF's Suvinil in an All-Cash Transaction

The Sherwin-Williams Company SHW entered into a definitive agreement with BASF Group to acquire the latter’s Brazilian architectural paints business (‘Suvinil”) for $1.15 billion in an all-cash transaction. This unit of BASF is a leading provider of architectural paints in Brazil, with sales of roughly $525 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

The BASF unit has expertise in developing, manufacturing and selling a comprehensive portfolio of innovative products under the well-known brand names: “Suvinil” and “Glasu!”. The company employs about 1,000 employees and operates two production facilities strategically located in the Northeast and Southeast regions of Brazil.

This strategic move will accelerate profitable above-market growth in that region by providing industry-leading solutions, SHW noted. As the Suvinil business is highly complementary to SHW, Suvinil’s name and quality will help Sherwin-Williams capitalize on growth opportunities through continuous improvement and innovation.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025. SHW plans to fund the transaction through a combination of cash on hand, liquidity available under existing facilities and new debt.

The SHW stock has gained 15.4% in the past year against the 17.8% decline in the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SHW’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

SHW currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.