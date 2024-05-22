Shenzhen Expressway’s Multi-Billion Road Expansion

Shenzhen Expressway Co (HK:0548) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Co. is set to invest around RMB 19.23 billion in the expansion and reconstruction of the Jihe Expressway, which is a crucial part of the G15 Shenhai National Expressway. The project will include upgrading the expressway to a two-way eight-lane standard and introducing a new three-dimensional layer to enhance connectivity within Shenzhen’s road network. With the construction expected to start this year and span five years, the toll revenue will be shared with the government through a dynamic adjustment mechanism.

