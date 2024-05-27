Shenzhen Expressway Completes Multi-Year Bond Issue

Shenzhen Expressway Co (HK:0548) has released an update.

Shenzhen Expressway Corporation Limited has successfully issued Phase 1 of its 2024 corporate bonds, raising RMB 550 million for 3-year Type I bonds at a 2.25% coupon rate, and RMB 950 million for 10-year Type II bonds at a 2.7% coupon rate. The bonds, aimed at professional investors within the PRC, were fully subscribed without specific issuance conditions. This move is part of the company’s efforts to raise funds not exceeding RMB 1.5 billion as previously announced.

