Shenghui Cleanness Group Eyes Strategic Acquisition

Shenghui Cleanness Group Holdings Limited has announced a potential acquisition deal through its subsidiary, Shenghui Cleanness (HK) Limited, by entering into non-legally binding memorandums of understanding with vendors to acquire full equity interest in target companies. This acquisition could become a notifiable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s rules, although its completion remains uncertain as it depends on formal agreements being finalized. Investors are advised to stay cautious while dealing with shares until further confirmations are made.

