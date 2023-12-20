Shell's (SHEL) Subsidiary Announces FID for Sparta Development

Shell plc’s SHEL subsidiary, Shell Offshore Inc., officially declared the Final Investment Decision (FID) for Sparta, a deep-water development project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Sparta, jointly owned by Shell Offshore Inc. (51% operator) and Equinor Gulf of Mexico LLC (49%), is poised to achieve a peak production of approximately 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). The project currently boasts an estimated discovered recoverable resource volume of 244 million boe. It's important to note that the estimated peak production and the current estimated recoverable resources are presented as 100% total gross figures.

Sparta will be Shell's 15th deep-water host in the Gulf of Mexico and is scheduled to commence production in 2028. The project's design is rooted in Shell's cost-effective development approach, emphasizing standardized and simplified host designs.

Zoë Yujnovich, Shell's Integrated Gas & Upstream director, highlighted the significance of this deep-water development, stating that the company’s latest deep-water development demonstrates the power of replication, driving greater value from its advantageous position. She added that the FID is aligned with SHEL’s commitment to pursue the most energy-efficient and competitive projects while supplying safe, secure energy today and for decades to come.

Built on more than four decades of deep-water expertise, Sparta represents a milestone as Shell's inaugural development in the Gulf of Mexico, designed to produce oil and associated gas from reservoirs with pressures reaching up to 20,000 pounds per square inch.

The Sparta development spans across four Outer Continental Shelf blocks in the Garden Banks area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. It will feature a semi-submersible production host in water depths exceeding 1,400m/4,700ft, initially equipped with eight oil and gas producing wells.

Sparta's design closely mirrors the successful Vito and Whale designs, both four-column semi-submersible host facilities. It is an enhanced replica of Whale, imitating about 95% of Whale's hull and 85% of its topsides. Vito, located in the greater Mars Corridor, commenced production in February 2023, while Whale, set to be located in the Perdido corridor, is scheduled to come online in 2024.

