Shell's Pearl GTL Is Halted After Qatar Energy Facility Attack

Shell plc SHEL has temporarily halted production at its Pearl gas-to-liquids (GTL) facility in Qatar following a major attack on Ras Laffan Industrial City. The incident underscores rising geopolitical tensions in the Gulf and their direct impact on critical energy infrastructure.

Attack Disrupts World’s Largest GTL Facility

The Pearl GTL facility — one of the largest of its kind globally — was forced to shut down after sustaining damage during aerial attacks. The site, capable of processing up to 1.6 billion cubic feet of gas per day into 140,000 barrels of liquid fuels, experienced a fire on one of its processing trains.

While the fire was quickly contained and no injuries were reported, production has been suspended as Shell assesses the extent of the damage.

Broader Regional Energy Impact

The attack on Ras Laffan is part of a wider escalation affecting multiple Gulf energy assets. Iranian strikes have reportedly damaged facilities across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.

Notably, Qatar’s LNG production has already been offline since early March, compounding concerns over global gas supply. The disruption at Pearl GTL further tightens energy markets already strained by logistical challenges, including blockages in the Strait of Hormuz.

Safety First, Operations Under Review

Shell emphasized that all personnel at the facility are safe and accounted for. The company has placed the plant in a “safe state” while working closely with QatarEnergy and local authorities to evaluate both site-specific and broader infrastructure damage.

SHEL reiterated that employee safety remains its top priority amid ongoing instability.

Supply Constraints Add to Market Pressure

Even before the attack, Pearl GTL was operating below capacity due to export constraints linked to regional disruptions. The latest shutdown adds another layer of uncertainty, particularly for markets reliant on GTL products such as diesel and aviation fuels.

With LNG production also halted, Qatar’s role as a key global energy supplier is temporarily diminished, potentially driving price volatility in both oil and gas markets.

Outlook: Heightened Risk for Global Energy Flows

The attack highlights the vulnerability of concentrated energy hubs like Ras Laffan. As geopolitical tensions intensify, the risk of prolonged outages increases, posing challenges for global energy security.

Shell’s next steps will depend on the damage assessment, but the broader implication is clear — energy infrastructure in the Gulf remains highly exposed, and disruptions could have far-reaching consequences for global supply chains.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

London-based Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Currently, SHEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some better-ranked stocks like Archrock, Inc. AROC, Harbour Energy plc HBRIY and Nabors Industries Ltd. NBR.While Archrock sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Harbour Energy and Nabors Industries carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock started as a broader energy services provider but has steadily refocused its business to become a premier compression services company, primarily supporting natural gas production, processing and transportation. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC’s 2026 earnings indicates 5.8% year-over-year growth.

U.K.-based Harbour Energy is an independent oil and gas company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBRIY’s 2026 earnings indicates 287.5% year-over-year growth.

Hamilton-based Nabors Industries is one of the largest land-drilling contractors in the world, conducting oil, gas and geothermal land-drilling operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBR’s 2026 earnings indicates 48.6% year-over-year growth.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (HBRIY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.