Shell Unusual Options Activity For April 04

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Shell. Our analysis of options history for Shell (NYSE:SHEL) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $861,344, and 3 were calls, valued at $639,160.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $70.0 for Shell during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Shell options trades today is 630.0 with a total volume of 12,141.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Shell's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Shell Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $67.50 $414.5K 4 1.0K SHEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $2.8 $2.7 $2.8 $60.00 $282.5K 14 0 SHEL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.3 $7.3 $60.00 $145.2K 142 199 SHEL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/20/26 $8.6 $8.4 $8.5 $70.00 $112.2K 23 30 SHEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $3.0 $2.75 $2.8 $68.00 $86.8K 3.5K 3.2K

About Shell

Shell is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.5 million barrels of liquids and 7.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At end-2023, reserves stood at 9.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 49% of which, consisted of liquids. Its production and reserves are in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and North and South America. The company operates refineries with capacity of 1.6 mmb/d located in the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe and sells about 12 million tons per year of chemicals. Its largest chemical plants, often integrated with its local refineries, are in Central Europe, China, Singapore, and North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Shell, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Shell's Current Market Status

With a volume of 758,977, the price of SHEL is down -5.46% at $65.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Shell

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.5.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Shell, maintaining a target price of $87. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Shell, targeting a price of $82.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Shell with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SHEL

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Mar 2025 TD Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jan 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

