Shell Teams Up to Boost FPSO Safety Using AI and Data Analysis

Shell plc SHEL has teamed up with Japanese Floating Production Storage and Offloading (“FPSO”) specialist Modec, Brazil’s State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and digital solutions company Shape Digital for a 36-month project aimed at transforming safety on its FPSO vessels. By utilizing the power of artificial intelligence (“AI”), this collaboration seeks to reduce risks and improve safety measures, indicating Shell’s strong commitment to safe and efficient offshore operations.

Strengthening Offshore Risk Management Using AI

At the heart of this ambitious venture lies a clear mission: to develop cutting-edge methodologies capable of identifying the degradation of safety barriers and detecting gas leaks on FPSOs in real time. Using AI and data analytics, the partners will improve Shape Digital’s Shape Reef platform, making it a smarter and more effective tool to keep offshore operations safe.

Shell, a global leader in offshore energy production, is investing heavily in innovation to mitigate the complex challenges of operating in harsh marine environments. Olivier Wambersie, Shell Brazil’s director of Technology and Innovation, says, “Safety is non-negotiable.” Shell’s use of predictive risk technology supports its goal to prevent failures, protect the environment and safeguard offshore workers.

Modec’s Operational Insight Enhances Technological Development

Modec, one of the most prolific FPSO providers in Brazil, plays a pivotal role in this collaboration. Drawing on its experience managing FPSOs for Shell, including those servicing the Bijupirá, Salema and upcoming Gato do Mato fields, Modec will contribute real-world operational data, technical expertise and intellectual capital to support tool development.

Leonardo Santoro, Modec Brazil’s manager at Technical Management, emphasized the group’s dedication to continuous innovation, stating that the initiative reflects its commitment to enhancing both people’s safety and the efficiency of offshore operations. This practical input will provide the backbone of the project’s validation and scalability efforts.

Unicamp’s Advanced AI Research Anchors the Initiative

Unicamp, under the leadership of professor Sávio Viana, will lead the project’s technical development through its advanced work in computational fluid dynamics and real-field data integration. The university will be responsible for designing and testing novel AI models that improve the identification of leak scenarios and support the automated assessment of safety barrier integrity.

This project builds upon Unicamp’s earlier work in AI-supported leak detection, providing a strong foundation for the development of more comprehensive and proactive risk management capabilities. Over the next three years, the academic team will translate theoretical research into operational tools that address both gas leakage and barrier degradation, two of the most critical risks faced on offshore units.

Shape Digital to Supercharge Shape Reef Platform

Shape Digital, the creators of the Shape Reef platform, will integrate these new AI-driven methodologies into its software ecosystem, which is already deployed on offshore installations in Brazil, Mexico and Africa. CEO Felipe Baldissera confirmed that the collaboration aims to make the tool “even more robust” by embedding predictive models that continuously assess the health of safety systems, allowing for rapid intervention before issues escalate.

The Shape Reef platform will become a smart safety tool that can analyze huge amounts of data from offshore units and warn operators early when something starts to go wrong. The addition of real-time data ingestion and automated diagnostics will significantly enhance offshore operators' ability to maintain operational continuity and reduce human error.

Transforming Safety Protocols Across the FPSO Industry

This partnership is not merely about tool development, it is a decisive move to reshape offshore safety protocols industry-wide. The integration of AI with risk estimation, incident prediction and dynamic monitoring systems marks a transformative shift in how FPSOs are managed globally. This collaboration paves the way for automated, intelligent decision-making in operational risk assessments, replacing outdated, reactive safety frameworks with real-time, data-informed vigilance.

Moreover, the outcome of this partnership will likely set a new benchmark for digital safety integration across the global oil and gas industry, reinforcing Brazil’s position as a leader in FPSO innovation and Shell’s ongoing role in advancing sustainable offshore production.

Shell and Modec Deepen Ties in Brazilian Deepwater Projects

Shell and Modec’s collaboration extends beyond this project. Modec is currently contracted to deliver an FPSO for the Gato do Mato deepwater gas-condensate field, marking the 19th FPSO it has supplied to Brazil’s offshore oil and gas sector. This long-standing relationship is underpinned by shared values of technical excellence, operational reliability and a safety-first culture.

The Gato do Mato FPSO will play a vital role in expanding Brazil’s deepwater output and it will benefit from the technologies developed in this safety-focused initiative. Once implemented, these AI tools will offer critical insights into the vessel’s systems and help ensure that operational risks are mitigated from day one.

New Era of Intelligent Offshore Operations

By uniting the strengths of Shell, Modec, Unicamp and Shape Digital, this partnership initiates a paradigm shift in how safety is approached offshore. It blends industrial expertise, academic rigor and digital innovation to create a platform that not only detects risks but learns and adapts over time.

This initiative reaffirms the belief that technology and data are now the most valuable tools in protecting lives, assets and the environment in offshore energy operations. As the project progresses, it promises to deliver a blueprint for intelligent safety management that can be adopted across global offshore fleets, from the waters off Brazil to installations around the world.

SHEL's Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, SHEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Repsol REPYY, Precision Drilling PDS and Vitesse Energy, Inc. VTS, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Repsol is a global energy company known for its integrated operations spanning exploration, production, refining and marketing of oil and gas. It actively pursues innovation and sustainability initiatives to transition toward cleaner energy solutions while maintaining a strong presence in key international markets. Repsol is valued at $18.44 billion.

Precision Drilling is a leading provider of drilling and well-servicing to the oil and gas industry, known for its advanced technology and operational expertise. The company focuses on delivering efficient and safe drilling solutions across North America. Precision Drilling is valued at $706.71 million.

Vitesse Energy specializes in providing fluid transfer and control products for the energy sector, offering innovative solutions to optimize performance and reliability. The company serves a diverse customer base in oil and gas, industrial and renewable energy markets. Vitesse Energy is valued at $962.25 million.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Repsol SA (REPYY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vitesse Energy, Inc. (VTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.