Shell Taps Stena DrillMAX for Drilling Campaign Offshore Suriname

Shell plc SHEL, the British energy giant, has hired Stena Drilling for work offshore Suriname. The energy giant has awarded a contract to Stena Drilling, via its subsidiaries KE STP Company and BG International Limited Suriname Branch, for the Stena DrillMAX drillship. This drillship is a Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit, commonly used for exploration and production activities in offshore environments.

Shell's drilling campaign is anticipated to commence in the second half of this year. Stena Drilling has mentioned that its contract includes drilling two firm wells and two optional wells.

The Stena DrillMAX is a sixth-generation drillship suitable for exploration and production activities in harsh environments. It is a dual-activity, dynamically positioned vessel that boasts a maximum drilling depth of nearly 10,000 feet under water.

The drillship was hired by TotalEnergies earlier in 2025 for work offshore Suriname. Under the contract with TotalEnergies, Stena DrillMAX is expected to carry out managed pressure drilling for one exploration well in the region. The work for this contract was scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2025.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

SHEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Archrock Inc. AROC, Nine Energy Service NINE and Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI. While Archrock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Nine Energy Service and Kinder Morgan carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Archrock Inc. is an energy infrastructure company based in the United States with a focus on midstream natural gas compression. AROC provides natural gas contract compression services and generates stable fee-based revenues. With natural gas playing an increasingly important role in the energy transition journey, Archrock is expected to witness sustained demand for its services.

Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. NINE operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the need for NINE Energy’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.

Kinder Morgan is a leading North American midstream player with a stable and resilient business model, largely driven by take-or-pay contracts. KMI’s stable business model shields it from commodity price volatility, resulting in predictable earnings and facilitating reliable capital returns to its shareholders.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NINE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.