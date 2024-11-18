Shell Strengthens Buy-Back Program with Share Purchase

Shell (UK) (GB:SHEL) has released an update.
Shell plc has announced the purchase of 2 million shares as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. The buy-back, which involves both on-market and off-market transactions, is managed by Citigroup Global Markets Limited. This move is part of Shell’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital allocation.
