Shell Strengthens Brazil Energy Strategy With New Santos Basin Blocks

Shell plc’s SHEL Brazil affiliate has taken another decisive step in strengthening its offshore portfolio by signing contracts for four new exploration blocks in the Santos Basin. These assets, acquired during Brazil’s 5th Permanent Concession Offer cycle, further solidify Brazil as one of Shell’s most strategic global hubs.

A Bigger, Longer-Term Footprint in Deepwater Brazil

With blocks S-M-1819, S-M-1821, S-M-1912 and S-M-1914 now secured — all with 100% operating interest — Shell’s portfolio in the country grows to 72 oil and gas contracts. The move establishes a seven-year exploration window, followed by a 27-year production phase, ensuring a multi-decade presence in one of the world’s most competitive offshore regions.

The combined signing bonus of R$21.3 million signals Shell’s continued confidence in Brazil’s pre-salt and post-salt potential, where robust infrastructure, geological familiarity and scalable prospects support long-term project economics.

Reinforcing a Strategic Basin With Global Relevance

The Santos Basin’s oil fields are vital, backed by their massive deepwater pre-salt reserves, which have elevated Brazil into a leading global oil producer and reduced its dependence on imported energy. As one of the world’s most advanced deepwater regions, the basin hosts some of the major fields in the region, all of which play a key role in strengthening Brazil’s economy and energy security.

The Santos Basin remains a focal point for major international players, and Shell’s latest additions strengthen its role in this highly productive frontier. The company is already deeply invested in the region through operated and partner projects, and the new acreage opens opportunities to advance exploration technologies and unlock new reserves.

Commitment to Energy Security and Growth

Shell emphasized that the acquisitions reflect its commitment to Brazil’s long-term energy agenda. As the company noted, the new blocks will expand its portfolio and underscore Brazil’s continuing importance to Shell’s global operations.

The move aligns with Shell’s broader strategy of disciplined deepwater investments that balance reliability, growth and lower-carbon potential.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

London-based Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Currently, SHEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Drilling Tools International Corporation DTI, Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR and Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. VIST, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Houston-based Drilling Tools International is an oilfield services company that manufactures and rents downhole drilling tools used in horizontal and directional drilling of oil and natural gas wells. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DTI’s 2025 revenues indicates 1.8% year-over-year growth.

Houston-based Par Pacific Holdings manages and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PARR’s 2025 earnings indicates 2170% year-over-year growth.

Vista Energy is a prominent exploration and production company with a significant footprint in Vaca Muerta, which ranks among the largest shale oil and gas resources outside of North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIST’s 2025 earnings indicates 243.1% year-over-year growth.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (VIST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.