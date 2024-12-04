News & Insights

Stocks

Shell steps back from new offshore wind investments, Reuters says

December 04, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Shell (SHEL) is curtailing new offshore wind investments and is splitting its power unit following an extensive review of the business, Reuters’ Ron Bousso reports. The updates are part of a company-wide review that began in 2023 that sought to cuct costs as CEO Wael Sawan focuses on operations with the highest returns, the author notes. “While we will not lead new offshore wind developments, we remain interested in offtakes where commercial terms are acceptable and are cautiously open to equity positions, if there is a compelling investment case,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SHEL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.