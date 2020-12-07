Shell Signed Up by Wartsila as Partner for Engine Testing

Royal Dutch Shell Plc. RDS.A was hand-picked by Wartsila Oyj WRTBY to operate as the latter’s test oil partner for its marine and energy engines during the factory testing process.

The selection was made on the basis of Shell’s comprehensive range of market-leading lubricant oils for stationary engines that operate on gas, heavy fuel oil, gasoil and liquid biofuel.

Lubricants significantly contribute to the Factory Acceptance Tests (“FAT”) of engines and Shell’s engine oil is expected to grease Wartsila’s engines during the tests to increase longevity. The engines are commonly used in the marine and energy sector applications around the world. For example, Wärtsilä 31 is recognized as the most-efficient engine globally, which can operate a wide range of fuels while significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Further, as a global supplier of engine oils to the technology group, Shell offers additional products like hydraulic and gear oils that are part of the factory production process. Importantly, the company’s Mysella, Argina and Gadinia range of stationary gas-engine oil was developed to ensure excellent engine sanitation, enhanced wear protection, long oil life, and high system efficiency.

The energy giant believes that its lubricants will help ensure that Wartsila’s precisely designed engines as well as its high-quality production process are well-protected and able to operate efficiently. Notably, the partnership is expected to further reinforce Shell’s long-term relationship with the Finland-based technologies solution provider to the marine and energy markets.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Shell is one of the primary oil majors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals — with global operations. The company is fully integrated, as it participates in every aspect related to energy — from oil production to refining and marketing.

The company’s shares have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Its shares have gained 36.4% compared with the industry’s 19.8% growth.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Shell currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Altus Midstream Company ALTM and Hess Midstream Partners LP HESM, eachsporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Hess Midstream is expected to see earnings growth of 137% in 2021, while Altus Midstream is likely to see earnings growth of 364.5% next year.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A): Free Stock Analysis Report



WARTSILA OYJ (WRTBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.