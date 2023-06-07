Shell (SHEL) Unveils Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline

Shell’s SHEL subsidiary, Shell Oil Products U.S. launched its highly anticipated and innovative fuel — the new and improved Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline. This remarkable fuel has been specifically engineered to optimize engine performance and provide an exceptional driving experience.

The Shell V-Power NiTRO+ was unveiled at a grand event in New York City, featuring distinguished speakers and experts from various industries.

Below, we delve into the key features and benefits of the advanced fuel, highlighting its significant contribution to the automotive industry and emphasizing Shell's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Enhanced Engine Performance

Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline is a revolutionary fuel designed to remove up to 100% of performance-robbing deposits from fuel injectors. By eliminating these deposits, the fuel offers unparalleled performance and protection (from future build-up), enabling drivers to experience enhanced acceleration, responsiveness and overall driving pleasure.

The Scientific Approach to the Fuel’s Formulation

The production of Shell V-Power NiTRO+ involved a meticulous scientific approach, aimed at maximizing engine performance and protection benefits. Through years of innovation, extensive research and advanced engineering, Shell has successfully developed a fuel that exceeds expectations and sets a new industry standard.

The Grand Inaugural Event

The launch event for the advanced Shell V-Power NiTRO+ Premium Gasoline was an extraordinary affair, held in the heart of New York City. Industry leaders, automotive enthusiasts and media representatives gathered to witness this remarkable launch.

The event featured notable speakers who provided insights into the technological advancements and benefits of Shell V-Power NiTRO+. A panel discussion was also held, allowing experts from various industries to share their perspectives on the future of automotive fuels and the impact of Shell's innovation.

Unparalleled Performance and Protection Benefits

Thanks to its advanced engineering, the fuel ensures smoother engine operation, reduced friction and improved combustion efficiency. These benefits translate into optimized power delivery, enhanced fuel economy and a cleaner engine. Shell V-Power NiTRO+ is a testament to Shell's commitment to providing ingenious products that enable customers to make the most of their vehicles.

Setting a New Industry Standard

With the introduction of the advanced fuel, Shell has set a new industry standard for fuel performance and innovation. By prioritizing customer satisfaction and meeting the ever-increasing demands of modern engines, Shell continues to solidify its position as a leader in the automotive fuel industry.

Shell, an energy and petrochemical company, explores and extracts crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. It also markets and transports oil and gas, produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products, and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure for delivering gas to the market.

SHEL currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Evolution Petroleum EPM and Murphy USA MUSA, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Archrock AROC holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Evolution Petroleum: EPM is worth approximately $271.47 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 5.88% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.38. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 19.60, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Murphy USA: MUSA is valued at around $6.30 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 19.4%.

MUSA currently pays a dividend of $1.52 per share, or 0.53% on an annual basis. MUSA's payout ratio currently sits at 6% of earnings.

Archrock: AROC is valued at around $1.55 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 26.27% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 6.06%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.