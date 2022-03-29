Shell (SHEL) to Import LNG From Future German Terminal

The oil major Shell plc SHEL and the German LNG Terminal joint venture signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the import of liquified natural gas (LNG) through the planned terminal in Brunsbuttel near Hamburg in Germany. As part of the deal, Shell committed to booking a significant portion of the landing terminal, which is not yet built, as firms attempt to lower their reliance on pipeline gas from Russia.

A joint declaration stated that the two entities signed the agreement on Shell's import and distribution via the Gasunie-operated terminal, which would have a yearly volume of 8 billion cubic meters (bcm) and should start operations at the earliest in 2026.

The terminal operator, Gasunie, the German utility firm, RWE and the German state-owned lender, KfW, collaborated to revise the terminal’s shareholding structure and combine the financial needs and operational know-how. They also mentioned that they would aim to permit the terminal to function on gas at the beginning. However, they endeavor to transform to carbon-free hydrogen in the long term.

"The signed MoU with Shell as well as the noticeable increase in interest from the market demonstrates the importance of the import terminal in Brunsbuettel," stated Michael Kleemiss, Managing Director of German LNG Terminal.

Germany does not have LNG import terminals yet. Last year, the country consumed about 100 bcm of gas and imported 142 bcm due to its role as a distribution center in Continental Europe.

Headquartered in London, Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company. Shell plc was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell.

