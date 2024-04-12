Shell (SHEL) Stock Moves -0.3%: What You Should Know

Shell (SHEL) ended the recent trading session at $72.44, demonstrating a -0.3% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.24%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

Shares of the oil and gas company have appreciated by 10.46% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 8.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Shell in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.97, down 29.14% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $85.78 billion, reflecting a 3.64% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.12 per share and a revenue of $351.54 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.33% and +8.77%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.52% higher within the past month. Right now, Shell possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.65, so one might conclude that Shell is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SHEL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Integrated - International stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, placing it within the bottom 17% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

