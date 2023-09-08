Shell (SHEL) Signs Solar PPA With HANSAINVEST Real Assets

Shell plc’s ( SHEL ) subsidiary, Shell Energy Europe, signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with HANSAINVEST Real Assets to secure 600 megawatts (MW) of capacity at Germany's largest solar project, the Witznitz Energy Park. It is poised to commence electricity generation by the end of 2023.

Who Will Benefit From PPA?

A solar PPA is a contract between a solar developer and a customer that guarantees the latter a fixed price for the electricity generated by the solar project. This could be a more attractive option for customers than buying electricity from the grid, as it provides them with certainty of price and supply.

Shell's Pursuit of Low-Carbon Power

Tom Summers, European vice president at Shell Energy Trading, said, "We are continuing to strengthen our low-carbon power portfolio." With a global shift toward sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, this move aligns perfectly with Shell's commitment to cleaner energy solutions.

Solar Power Purchase Agreements: A Path to Sustainable Growth

Solar PPAs like this one enable companies like Shell to harness their strengths in power trading and optimization while simultaneously fostering stronger relationships with its existing customers. This results in delivering more value with lesser emissions.

A Pioneering Partnership: Shell and Microsoft

In a separate development, Shell Energy Europe has struck an agreement to sell the power generated by 323MW of solar capacity to Microsoft Corporation. This strategic partnership is set to play a pivotal role in Microsoft's quest to achieve a 100% supply of renewable energy by 2025.

The Impact on Renewable Energy

The Shell-HANSAINVEST Real Assets partnership signifies a milestone in the transition toward renewable energy sources. Solar power, in particular, has gained immense traction due to its environmental benefits and long-term sustainability.

The Importance of Long-Term Commitment

The 15-year duration of Shell's power purchase agreement reflects the long-term vision required to transition to sustainable energy solutions. It underscores Shell's commitment to clean energy and reducing its carbon footprint.

The Witznitz Energy Park: A Symbol of Transformation

The location of the Witznitz Energy Park is symbolic of the transition from traditional fossil fuels to renewable energy. Once a coal mine, it is now poised to become a clean, green energy production hub. This transformation is not just an isolated occurrence. It represents a global shift toward sustainable practices and a cleaner future.

In conclusion, the PPA is a positive development for the solar industry. It shows that there is a growing demand for renewable energy and that companies are willing to invest in such projects. It is also a sign that the cost of solar energy is continuing to decline, making it more competitive than other forms of energy.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SHEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are CVR Energy CVI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Evolution Petroleum EPM and Archrock AROC, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CVR Energy is valued at around $3.51 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 9.7%.

CVI currently pays a dividend of $2 per share, or 5.73% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 30% of earnings.

Evolution Petroleum is worth approximately $295.09 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 5.41% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.21. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 17.40, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Archrock is valued at around $1.97 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.08% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 4.92%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.