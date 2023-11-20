Shell (SHEL) Settles $1.1 Billion Corruption Case in Nigeria

Shell plc SHEL recently announced the withdrawal of civil claim totaling $1.1 billion by Nigeria against the company. This development marked the conclusion of a lengthy legal battle stemming from the 2011 oilfield deal involving the acquisition of Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245.

Let’s delve into the details of this high-stake case, and its implications for Shell it raises about corporate integrity and governmental commitment to fighting corruption.

Background: The OPL 245 Deal

In 2011, Shell, in collaboration with its Italian counterpart Eni S.p.A. E, secured OPL 245, a valuable oilfield off the coast of Nigeria, for a substantial amount of $1.3 billion. However, allegations surfaced that $1.1 billion of this amount was used to bribe government officials, sparking a legal battle that spanned more than a decade.

Legal Developments

Italian Court Acquittal (2021): In 2021, an Italian court acquitted Shell, Eni, and its executives of all corruption charges related to OPL 245. Despite this verdict, Nigeria persisted in pursuing civil claims against the companies, keeping the legal battle alive.

Nigeria’s Withdrawal of Claims: The recent withdrawal of the $1.1 billion civil claim signifies the conclusion of all legal cases against Shell in connection with OPL 245. Shell welcomed the decision, stating that it brings an end to the legal turmoil in Italian courts.

Implications for Shell

The settlement of this protracted dispute is significant for Shell, as it eliminates a major legal overhang that has loomed over the company. This resolution allows Shell to redirect its focus to core business activities, particularly the exploration and production of oil and gas.

The settlement is also a positive outcome for Nigeria, as it allows the country to move forward with its plans to develop the OPL 245 oilfield. The oilfield is estimated to hold billions of barrels of oil, and its development could provide a significant boost to Nigeria’s economy.

Conclusion

The settlement of the $1.1 billion corruption case has mixed implications for Shell. While it is a short-term positive development for the company, it does not erase the allegations of corruption that were made against it. The settlement also raises questions about the Nigerian government's commitment to fighting corruption. Overall, the settlement of the OPL 245 litigation is a positive development for both Shell and Nigeria. It removes the legal burden from Shell and allows Nigeria to move forward with its plans to develop a valuable oilfield.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, both SHEL and E carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Liberty Energy is valued at $3.32 billion. LBRT currently pays a dividend of 20 cents per share, or 1.02% on an annual basis.

LBRT is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to North American onshore exploration and production companies.

Oceaneering International is worth approximately $2.11 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 43.1%.

The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Eni SpA (E) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.