Shell (SHEL) Reviews Chemical Business for Improvement

Shell plc SHEL initiated a comprehensive review of its chemicals business due to concerns regarding its lagging performance. This review aims to address the challenges faced by the chemicals division and explore potential strategies for improvement.

Lagging Performance and Financial Losses

The aforementioned business unit reported an adjusted loss of $1.4 billion for full-year 2022. This poor financial performance stands in stark contrast to the company's integrated gas division that recorded an adjusted full-year earnings of $16.1 billion during the same period. The substantial disparity in earnings between the two divisions has raised concerns among investors.

Addressing Investor Concerns

Shell's new CEO Wael Sawan has decided to update investors on the strategic direction of the company and its plans regarding the allocation of energy profits at the upcoming Capital Markets Day. SHEL aims to rebuild investors’ confidence following the dividend cut in 2020. It plans to do so with a particular focus on quarterly dividend payout.

Emphasis on Natural Gas

Despite the challenges faced by its chemicals business, Shell remains optimistic about the long-term role of natural gas in the global energy mix. The company intends to explore investment opportunities in liquefied natural gas export facilities and long-term supply deals. This commitment aligns with Shell's vision of providing affordable, reliable and cleaner energy to meet the growing needs of its customers.

Stability in Oil Production

In a shift from its previous approach, the company plans to maintain its oil production at a steady level or increase it slightly until 2030. This decision marks a departure from the annual cuts in oil production that were previously implemented. By maintaining or marginally increasing oil production, Shell aims to capitalize on the current surge in oil and gas profits. This strategic move is aimed at boosting investors’ confidence and ensuring favorable returns in the oil market.

Shell's ongoing review of its chemicals business underscores its commitment to addressing performance concerns and delivering improved results.

