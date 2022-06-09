Shell (SHEL) Receives Regulatory Nod to Develop Jackdaw Field

The energy supermajor, Shell Plc SHEL, recently got the necessary regulatory approvals to go ahead with its revised plan to develop the Jackdaw gas-condensate field in the U.K. Central North Sea.

Both watchdogs — the North Sea Transition Authority (“NSTA”) and the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment & Decommissioning — gave a go-ahead to Shell. This announcement came after NSTA disallowed the company’s initial plan last year and asked for a tieback of Jackdaw to its offshore Shearwater processing center.

Shell can invest about $500 million in the project, with the output anticipated to start in the second half of 2025. The Jackdaw field, at its peak, has the capacity to produce approximately 6.5% of Britain's total gas output.

The regulatory approval for Jackdaw comes at a time when the U.K. government is pushing to augment domestic energy production as it pursues to find substitutes for Russian imports following Moscow’s military actions in Ukraine. Currently, the production at the North Sea caters to less than 40% of the United Kingdom’s gas demands, with the rest procured from imports.

However, some environmental activists have expressed their displeasure with this decision.

Discovered in 2005, the Jackdaw field stretches across three blocks in a water depth of about 78 meters. The field is situated 30 kilometers southeast of the Shearwater platform and beside the U.K./Norway median.

Headquartered in London, Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company. Shell plc was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell.

