Shell (SHEL) Picks Subsea 7 for Retiring Brazilian Project

Shell plc SHEL has awarded a sizeable contract to Subsea 7 SUBCY, a leading provider of offshore services, for the decommissioning of subsea infrastructure associated with the FPSO Fluminense offshore Brazil. The contract marks a landmark in the lifecycle of the Bijupirá and Salema fields, located in the Campos Basin at a depth of 700 meters.

FPSO Fluminense: A Key Production Hub

The FPSO Fluminense, a vessel with a rich 49-year legacy, played a key role as a production hub for the Bijupirá and Salema fields since its commissioning in August 2003. As the production phase of this venerable vessel draws to a close, Shell has assigned Subsea 7 with the responsibility of safely decommissioning the subsea infrastructure, including 10 flexible risers, three umbilicals and nine mooring lines.

Commencement of Offshore Work

The offshore work, scheduled to commence in December 2023, will involve the careful disconnection, recovery and disposal of the aforementioned components. Subsea 7's expertise in decommissioning operations, coupled with its track record of delivering complex projects in Brazil, makes it an ideal partner for Shell in this endeavor.

Sustainability and Environmental Stewardship

The project aligns with Shell's commitment to sustainable operations and environmental stewardship. Subsea 7 will employ industry-leading practices to minimize the environmental impact of the project and ensure the responsible disposal of all recovered materials.

Setting a Precedent for Responsible Decommissioning

The collaboration between Shell and Subsea 7 underscores the significance of responsible decommissioning practices in the offshore oil and gas industry, ensuring environmentally sound and efficient disposal of the associated infrastructure.

The decommissioning of the FPSO Fluminense sets an example for other operators in the region, demonstrating the companies’ commitment to minimizing the environmental footprint of their offshore operations. This strategic collaboration goes beyond a singular project. It establishes a benchmark for other operators in the region.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, both SHEL and SUBCY carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Liberty Energy Inc. LBRT and Oceaneering International, Inc. OII, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Liberty Energy is valued at $3.32 billion. LBRT currently pays a dividend of 20 cents per share, or 1.02% on an annual basis.

LBRT is a leading provider of hydraulic fracturing and other auxiliary services to North American onshore exploration and production companies.

Oceaneering International is worth approximately $2.11 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 43.1%.

The company provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing and entertainment industries worldwide.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Subsea 7 SA (SUBCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.