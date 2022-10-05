Shell (SHEL) Picks Japan's Yokogawa as MAC for Hydrogen project

Shell SHEL recently chose the Japanese electrical engineering and software company — Yokogawa Electric — to work as the main automation contractor (MAC) for the construction of one of Europe’s Largest renewable hydrogen plant, Holland Hydrogen I, in the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

As the MAC, Yokogawa is expected to improve operations at the plant by closely assimilating its systems and equipment.

The plant is expected to commence operations in 2025. Once in action, the Holland Hydrogen I will produce renewable hydrogen by using electricity from an offshore wind farm and will be Europe’s largest renewable hydrogen plant.

Moreover, the unit will have a 200 megawatts (MW) electrolyser with an output of up to 60,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per day. The produced green hydrogen will substitute some of the grey hydrogen used in the refinery, partly decarbonizing the facility’s output of energy products like gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and the rest of the Americas. The company operates through integrated gas, upstream, marketing, chemicals and products, renewables and energy solutions segments.

Some of Shell’s competitors include the likes of Vista Oil & Gas VIST and Eni E, who are fully integrated, as they participate in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing.

Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The firm's primary assets are located in Vaca Muerta, with approximately 183,100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas.



