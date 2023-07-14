Shell (SHEL) Makes Fourth Oil Discovery Offshore Namibia

Shell plc SHEL, a leading global energy company, announced its fourth oil discovery offshore Namibia. The successful drilling has confirmed the presence of hydrocarbon, marking a milestone in the company's efforts to explore and leverage new oil resources.

The drilling operation by Shell, in collaboration with partners QatarEnergy and Namibia's national oil company, yielded positive results. Although further evaluation is required to determine the development potential of the discovered hydrocarbon, this recent achievement is a testament to SHEL’s expansion strategy in the region.

Continuing Exploration Efforts

Shell plans to continue its exploration activities in Namibia. The company and its partners intend to drill two more wells in Namibia by the third quarter of this year. Additionally, SHEL has applied for a license to drill another 10 exploration and appraisal wells in the country, showcasing its long-term commitment to unlocking the region’s hydrocarbon potential.

Flow Test Results and Economic Assessment

On Shell’s Capital Markets Day, Integrated Gas and Upstream director Zoe Yujnovich revealed that the company has successfully conducted the first-ever flow test in Namibia.

The upcoming results from the production flow test will provide valuable insights into the economic viability of the newly discovered oil resource. SHEL aims to assess the resource’s potential to that of the transformative Guyana oil fields, which have presented substantial opportunities for the company.

Namibia's Oil Potential

Namibia, located in southwestern Africa, has emerged as an attractive destination for offshore oil exploration and production. Shell's recent discoveries, including the Graff and La Rona wellsand TotalEnergies' Venus prospect in France, have generated significant excitement in the industry.

These discoveries could potentially transform Namibia into a prominent oil-producing nation and contribute to its economic growth. With an ambition to double its economy in the next two decades, the country sees the newfound oil resource as a catalyst for development.

Shell's Commitment to Namibia

The positive performance of the wells drilled by Shell and its partners (showcasing top-quartile performance in every activity), further reinforces their confidence in Namibia. The collaboration between Shell, QatarEnergy and Namibia's national oil company, as well as their strong relationship with the Government of Namibia, sets the stage for continued progress in offshore exploration and production.

Conclusion

Namibia's offshore oil sector is poised for growth, attributable to additional drilling plans and the potential for transformative economic impact. Shell's continued collaboration and investment in the country reinforce its position as a leading player in the global energy sector.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.