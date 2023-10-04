Shell (SHEL) Launches Renewable Diesel at 75 LA Stations

Shell SHEL has started offering Shell Renewable Diesel (RD) at 75 Los Angeles (LA) Shell stations, making it easier for drivers in the city to reduce their carbon footprint.

RD is a low-carbon, drop-in fuel that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 65% compared to conventional diesel. It can be used in any diesel engine without any modification.

According to Shell, RD is a cleaner-burning fuel with "significantly higher" cetane, which gives it "a more complete combustion in diesel engines." While conventional diesel has a cetane rating of 53, RD has a cetane rating of at least 70.

The company said that it sells two blends of Shell RD — R95B5 and R99.9. R95B5 is 95% RD and 5% biodiesel, while R99.9 is 99.9% RD. Both blends result in a 99.9% renewable fuel product. Shell's website offers a link to a list of stations offering Shell RD.

Benefits of Using RD

There are several benefits to using this diesel, including reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality, reduced reliance on foreign oil, and support for local jobs and economies.

Why Choose Shell RD?

Shell is committed to helping its customers reduce their carbon footprint. The company believes that this diesel is a key part of the solution to climate change. It is also offering RD to meet the rising customer demand for low-carbon fuels. Many businesses and government agencies are now setting mandates for the use of renewable fuels.

Shell's move to offer RD in LA is a significant step toward reducing the city's carbon footprint. LA has set ambitious goals to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 45% below the 1990 level within 2025 and by 80% below the 1990 level within 2050.

This renewable fuel can play a major role in helping the city achieve its climate goals. It is also a boon for businesses and residents looking for ways to reduce their environmental impact.

Currently, SHEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

