Shell (SHEL) Halts Crude Oil Loading at Forcados Terminal

Shell plc’s ( SHEL ) subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC), halted loadings of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil owing to a probable leak at the export terminal, per a Reuters report.

According to the article, shipments of the grade, which was set to transport 220,000 barrels per day in July, were suspended when workers noticed fumes near a single buoy mooring that was loading oil onto a vessel. SPDC reported that investigations are underway.

The Forcados crude oil terminal, one of the country's seven main crude terminals, produced close to 7.9 million barrels per day (mbpd) of crude oil and condensate in June 2023, according to data from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission.

The terminal's crude oil output has largely remained above 7 mbpd since the year's commencement, with minor dips in March and April 2023. The crude oil and condensate output at the terminal increased to 7.01 mbpd in May 2023, up from 5.78 mbpd in April 2023.

Shell is a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations across the world.

