Shell (SHEL) Grants EPC Service Contract to Malaysia's MMHE

Shell SHEL recently awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) service contract to the Malaysian shipbuilding and heavy engineering industries company — Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering (“MMHE”). The contract has been awarded for an offshore platform of the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project situated off the coast of the Malaysian state of Sarawak.

The contract award comes approximately a month after Shell made a final investment decision to develop the Rosmari-Marjoram gas project, which contains deepwater sour gas fields discovered in 2014. Moreover, the project duration is said to be 19 months, with its value being approximately less than half a billion ringgit.

The contract includes the construction of a wellhead platform, a topside, a four-legged jacket and piles. The platform is to be installed at a water depth of 140 meters within the SK318 area, off the coast of Bintulu in Sarawak.

Having a design life of 20 years, the unmanned platform will predominantly be powered by renewable energy, specifically solar panels. It will cater for up to 800 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, with a startup targeted in 2026 for supplying natural gas to the Petronas LNG Complex in Bintulu, Sarawak.

Headquartered in London, Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with worldwide operations. The company is fully integrated as it is involved in all aspects of energy, from oil production to refining and selling.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Exxon Mobil's 2022 earnings is pegged at $13.14 per share, up about 144.2% from the year-ago earnings of $5.38.

XOM beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being around 1.5%.

Estimates for Murphy USA's 2022 EPS have been revised upward by about 14% over the past 60 days from $21.39 to $24.38.

MUSA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 49%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBF Energy's 2022 earnings stands at $20.99 per share, up about 939.6% from the year-ago loss of $2.50.

PBF beat the consensus mark for earnings in all the trailing four quarters, the average being around 78%.



