Shell (SHEL), Exxon Partner in Qatar's LNG Expansion Project

Qatar is set to take on board Shell plc SHEL and ExxonMobil XOM as partners for the second phase of its ambitious North Field South (“NFS”) liquefied natural gas (LNG) expansion project, per a Reuter report.

The NFS project is part of the Gulf country’s intent to consolidate its position as the world’s top LNG exporter and meet the surging fuel demand in Europe, which is hustling to find alternatives to Russian energy supplies.

The expansion plan, which consists of two phases, involves six LNG trains to enhance liquefaction capacity to 126 million tons per annum (Mtpa) by 2027 from 77 Mtpa. The first North Field East (“NFE”) phase is anticipated to add 33 Mtpa, while the NFS phase will add another 16 Mtpa.

Earlier in 2022, the Qatari government-owned energy company — QatarEnergy — inked partnership deals with TotalEnergies, Shell, Exxon, ConocoPhillips and Eni for the $29-billion NFE expansion phase. Moreover, for the second NFS phase,

QatarEnergy selected France’s TotalEnergies as the first partner last month.

Per Reuters sources, SHEL and Exxon are expected to be named as additional partners for the NFS project in the coming weeks.

Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors, a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations spanning worldwide. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy, from oil production to refining and marketing. SHEL operates as an energy and petrochemical company.

Headquartered in Irving, TX, ExxonMobil is one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy providers and chemical manufacturers and develops and applies next-generation technologies. XOM divides its operations into three main segments: Upstream (exploration & production), Downstream (refining) and Chemical (manufacturing & marketing petrochemicals).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.