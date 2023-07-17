Shell (SHEL) Considers Stake Sale for Renewable Operations

Shell Plc SHEL is currently exploring various options for its global renewable power operations, such as selling stake to external investors or creating a more independent unit. These initiatives are part of Shell's strategic shift and CEO Wael Sawan's focus on investments in fossil fuels to increase shareholder returns while maintaining a commitment to reducing carbon footprint.

Let's discuss the current developments and potential implications of Shell's strategic moves for its renewable power operations.

Stake Sale and Independent Unit Creation

Shell is actively working with advisors to evaluate various possibilities for its global renewable power operations, including a stake sale to external investors or the creation of an independent unit within the company. These options reflect the company’s commitment to striking a balance between profitability and sustainability.

SHEL reached out to several foreign investors to find out their interest in buying a stake in its renewable power business. The discussions, however, are still at an early stage, and no definitive agreements have been reached yet. By involving external investors, Shell aims to bring in additional capital and expertise that could accelerate the growth of its renewable power operations.

Apart from a stake sale, the company is also considering the possibility of creating an independent unit for its renewable power business. This move could provide greater autonomy to the segment, enabling it to focus on its specific goals and strategies while still being part of SHEL. Establishing a separate entity could also enhance operational efficiency, attract specialized talent and enable the unit to make decisions that are in sync with renewable energy priorities.

Implications and Industry Outlook

Shell's exploration of options for its renewable power operations reflects the evolving dynamics of the energy industry and the company's strategic realignment toward a more sustainable future. This shift in focus aligns with the company’s objective of providing cleaner energy solutions while generating value for its stakeholders.

By involving external investors, Shell could gain access to additional capital and expertise, enabling faster growth and technological innovation within the renewable energy sector. Furthermore, the creation of a more independent unit could enhance the agility and responsiveness of the renewable power business, facilitating focused decision-making and strategic partnerships.

Industry Adaptation and Transition

Shell's strategic considerations reflect broader industry trends as energy companies adapt to changing market dynamics and the increasing focus on renewable energy sources. The renewable power sector has witnessed significant growth and investment over the years, driven by the global commitment to mitigating climate change and transitioning to a cleaner energy mix.

The final decision regarding the future of Shell's renewable power operations will shape the company's role in the renewable energy sector and reinforce its commitment to reducing carbon emissions.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SHEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Buy).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are Evolution Petroleum EPM, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Murphy USA MUSA and NGL Energy Partners NGL, both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Evolution Petroleum is worth approximately $264.82 million. EPM currently pays a dividend of 48 cents per share, or 6.03% on an annual basis.

The company currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.37. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 10.60, which means EPM is trading at a discount to the group.

Murphy USA is valued at around $6.75 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 15.2%.

MUSA currently pays a dividend of $1.52 per share, or 0.49% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 6% of earnings.

NGL Energy Partners is valued at around $502.64 million. In the past year, its units have risen 164.6%.

The partnership currently has a forward P/E ratio of 4.38. In comparison, its industry has an average forward P/E of 14.10, which means NGL is trading at a discount to the group.

