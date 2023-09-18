Shell (SHEL) Awards an Offshore Contract to Nauticus Robotics

Shell plc SHEL, one of the world's leading energy companies, awarded an offshore services contract to Nauticus Robotics, a pioneer in the development of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and artificial intelligence (AI) for the offshore industry. Per the terms of the deal, Nauticus will provide inspection services on a Shell subsea field development in the Gulf of Mexico.

Contact Details

Nauticus will deploy its flagship AUV, Aquanaut, to perform inspection services on a Shell subsea field development in the Gulf of Mexico. Aquanaut is a fully autonomous vehicle that can operate in water depths of more than 1,000 meters and for up to 12 hours without the need to surface. It is equipped with a variety of sensors, including high-resolution cameras, sonar and ultrasonic testing equipment, which allow it to inspect subsea assets for damage and corrosion.

Benefits of Autonomous Subsea Operations

The use of autonomous robots for subsea inspection and maintenance has a number of advantages over traditional methods. Autonomous robots can operate in deeper water and in more challenging conditions than human divers. They can also collect more data and perform more complex tasks.

These robots can also help reduce costs and improve safety. They can operate without the need for support vessels, which can save significant amount of money. Autonomous robots are also less likely to be involved in accidents than human divers.

In addition to inspection services, Nauticus is also developing AUVs for other subsea tasks, such as repair and maintenance. The company is also working on developing AI-powered software to help its AUVs operate more autonomously and intelligently.

Significance of the Contact

The Shell agreement is a milestone for Nauticus, as it marks the first time that one of the world's leading energy companies has awarded a commercial contract for autonomous subsea inspection services. It also validates Nauticus' technology and its ability to provide safe, reliable and cost-effective solutions for the offshore industry.

Addressing Industry Challenges

The offshore industry faces numerous challenges, including aging infrastructure, rising costs, and increasing environmental regulations. AUVs and AI have the potential to help the industry overcome these challenges and improve its safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Shell's commitment to innovation

Shell is a leader in the development and adoption of new technologies. The company is committed to innovation in all aspects of its business, from exploration and production to refining and marketing.

SHEL’s investment in autonomous subsea technology is a clear example of its commitment to innovation. It believes that autonomous subsea operations have the potential to revolutionize the offshore industry.

Conclusion

The Shell contract is a major validation of Nauticus' technology and its ability to provide commercial subsea services. It also shows the growing adoption of autonomous robots in the offshore industry.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Currently, SHEL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the energy sector are CVR Energy CVI and USA Compression Partners USAC, both sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Archrock AROC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

CVR Energy is valued at $3.47 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 21.3%.

CVI currently pays a dividend of $2 per share, or 5.76% on an annual basis. Its payout ratio currently sits at 30% of earnings.

USA Compression Partners is worth approximately $2.17 million. USAC currently pays a dividend of $2.10 per unit, or 9.49% on an annual basis.

The company offers natural gas compression services to oil companies and independent producers, processors, gatherers, and transporters of natural gas and crude oil.

Archrock is valued at around $1.90 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 15.08% for the last four quarters and its current dividend yield is 5.12%.

Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

USA Compression Partners, LP (USAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.