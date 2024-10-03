Shell (SHEL) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Shell (SHEL) closed the most recent trading day at $68.46, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.04%.

The the stock of oil and gas company has fallen by 1.01% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Shell in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.79, signifying a 3.76% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $84.58 billion, up 8.43% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.44 per share and a revenue of $315.17 billion, representing changes of +0.48% and -2.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.61% lower within the past month. Shell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Shell is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.04. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.99.

It's also important to note that SHEL currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 226, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

