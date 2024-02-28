Shell (SHEL) Abandons Offshore Wind Project in South Korea

Shell plc SHEL agreed to sell off its position in the MunmuBaram project to its joint venture (JV) partner, Hexicon. Shell will sell its 80% stake in the 1.25 GW MunmuBaram offshore wind project to Hexicon. The JV partner previously had 20% ownership in the same project, making it the sole owner of the South Korean wind project.

Shell mentioned that when it had invested in this project in 2021, it deemed offshore wind energy as a crucial part of the net-zero energy ecosystem. However, Shell has been abandoning its offshore wind projects recently to increase its focus on the company’s other businesses. It still owns more than 2.1 GW of operational offshore wind capacity and over 9 GW of potential projects around the world.

Per the terms of the agreement, Hexicon will pay $5 million to Shell as a down payment. The agreement also includes a profit-sharing arrangement of $50 million between the two companies, spread over a period of three years.

Hexicon reported that the acquisition of the MunmuBaram wind farm was possible due to the support received from Glennmont Partners — a clean energy-focused infrastructure fund house based out of Europe. Hexicon will draw on its loan facility with Glennmont to fulfill its financial commitment for the acquisition.

The MunmuBaram wind farm is an offshore wind project to be constructed between 65 and 80 kilometres off the coast of Ulsar City in South Korea. The JV designated Vestas' 15 MW wind turbines for the offshore wind project. The Shell-Hexicon JV had signed a supplier agreement with the Danish wind turbine manufacturer for 84 wind turbines in 2022, adding up to a total installed capacity of 1,260 MW. However, Hexicon, in its press release, stated an installed capacity of 1,125 MW for the project.

The MunmuBaram JV secured two Electricity Business Licenses (EBLs) in March 2022 from South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy for the project, thereby ensuring that the former had secured all the required EBLs for the project’s development.

MunmuBaram and Ulsan GPS also signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) in August 2023. The MoU outlines a long-term offtake agreement for the electricity produced in the floating offshore wind farm to be purchased by Ulsan GPS. However, it is subject to future investment decisions.

In recent times, offshore wind projects have been heavily scrutinized by investors due to high supply-chain costs and soaring costs of raw materials and equipment. Even though the demand for renewable energy, such as floating offshore wind, is poised to witness explosive growth in the future, it remains bleak due to higher development costs.

