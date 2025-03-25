Shell Set to Focus on LNG as Part of Future Growth Strategy

Shell plc SHEL is set to announce its strategy update on March 25 at the Capital Markets Day in New York about its focus on liquefied natural gas (LNG). This move will be followed by the company’s two-year efforts to streamline operations, cut costs and optimize its portfolio by divesting underperforming units. SHEL announced this move after its rival company, BP p.l.c. BP, successfully announced a “strategy reset” a month before. Analysts and investors are looking forward to the company’s growth plans in its key LNG business and also for reassurance on its oil reserves.

Investor Expectations From SHEL’s LNG Business

In the last month, Shell, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold),reported its 2025 LNG outlook, which stated that the demand for LNG is expected to rise by 60% by 2040, with Asia at the forefront of this growth. With its profit largely dependent on LNG, analysts believe that the company will maintain LNG as a priority in the future amid growing global demand for the fuel. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Investors are also keen to hear updates on key projects like LNG Canada and expansion plans to capitalize on these bullish forecasts. Despite the growing momentum, some long-term stakeholders question whether Shell’s LNG ambitions align with global climate targets, raising concerns about financial risks if market conditions shift.

SHEL’s Oil Reserves

While Shell’s LNG strategy appears robust, analysts are also concerned about its long-term oil reserves. The company recently divested assets, including its UK North Sea business and Nigerian onshore operations, while competitors like Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM and Chevron Corporation CVX continue to expand in high-yield fields. This raises questions about Shell’s upstream growth beyond 2030.

At the same time, the company is stepping away from clean energy investments, a move similar to BP’s recent shift. As traditional oil majors recalibrate their strategies, Shell’s commitment to fossil fuels signals a clear prioritization of financial returns over aggressive decarbonization.

Balancing Growth and Climate Responsibility

Shell’s strategic shift comes at a time when investor sentiment is divided. While major shareholders like BlackRock and Vanguard continue to back the company’s energy transition strategy, some pension funds and ESG-focused investors are demanding more transparency on LNG expansion risks.

In recent years, Shell’s approach has been well received by markets. However, as regulatory and environmental pressures mount, the company needs to justify its LNG-driven growth while balancing the risks of an evolving energy landscape.

