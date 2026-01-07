Shell Secures Petrovietnam Gas' First Long-Term LNG Contract

Shell plc SHEL has strengthened its presence in Vietnam’s LNG market by securing Petrovietnam Gas’ first-ever long-term supply contract. The five-year agreement reflects Vietnam’s shift away from sole reliance on spot purchases as it expands gas infrastructure and power generation capacity.

First Contractual LNG Deal Marks Strategic Shift

Under the agreement, Shell will supply around 400,000 metric tons of LNG annually from 2027 to 2031. This is Petrovietnam Gas’ first long-term supply contract since Vietnam began importing LNG in 2023, underscoring a transition toward more stable, long-term procurement.

The first contract entered in 2023 was for test running PetroVietnam Gas' LNG terminal located in the southern province of Ba Ria Vung Tau. At that time, Vietnam had plans to build a fleet of LNG-fired power plants totaling 22.4 gigawatts by 2030, which would make up about 14.9% of the nation’s overall power generation capacity.

Supply to Thi Vai Terminal

The LNG will be delivered on a delivered ex-ship basis to the Thi Vai LNG terminal in southern Vietnam, near Ho Chi Minh City. Operated by Petrovietnam Gas, the terminal primarily supplies two gas-fired power plants that entered commercial operation in mid-December.

From Spot Imports to Long-Term Security

So far, Vietnam has relied solely on spot LNG cargoes, importing about 0.5 million tons in 2025, according to Kpler data. The tender for term supply, issued in August, reflects growing demand and the need for a predictable fuel supply as gas-fired power plays a larger role in Vietnam’s energy mix.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

London-based Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors — a group of U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations that span almost every corner of the globe. Currently, SHEL has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector may consider some top-ranked stocks like Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. NGS and TechnipFMC plc FTI. While Cenovus Energy and Natural Gas Services currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, TechnipFMC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Calgary, Canada-based Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm. The company’s operations comprise marketing the produced oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CVE’s 2025 earnings indicates 26.2% year-over-year growth.

Natural Gas Services manufactures, fabricates, sells, rents and services natural gas compressors that enhance the production of natural gas wells. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NGS’ 2025 earnings indicates 13.3% year-over-year growth.

Newcastle & Houston-based TechnipFMC plc is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTI’s 2025 earnings indicates 24.7% year-over-year growth.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

