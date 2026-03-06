Shell Secures Major Oil and Gas Agreements With Venezuela

Shell plc SHEL, one of the world’s largest energy companies, has reportedly expanded its footprint in Venezuela through a series of critical agreements with the government, according to Reuters. These deals focus on offshore natural gas projects and onshore oil and gas ventures, positioning Shell as a major player in Venezuela's evolving energy sector. The strategic partnerships, which were finalized, include both technical and commercial collaborations with key local and international stakeholders, further cementing Shell’s long-term commitment to Venezuela’s oil and gas industry.

Strategic Offshore Natural Gas Developments

The centerpiece of Shell’s latest agreements in Venezuela is the long-running Dragon gas project, a significant offshore natural gas initiative. Shell has faced numerous challenges in recent years as shifting U.S. policies impacted its operations, but recent developments have provided a clear path forward. Following the issuance of new general licenses for oil and gas exploration by the U.S. government, Shell is now able to move ahead with the Dragon gas project.

The Dragon project, which has been in the works for several years, is vital to the region’s energy infrastructure. Once fully developed, it is expected to provide a crucial source of natural gas, boosting both local energy output and export potential. The project is poised to deliver its first gas to Trinidad by the third quarter of 2027, a significant milestone that will enhance the supply to the Atlantic LNG plant, one of the largest liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) facilities in the Caribbean.

Role of Trinidad in Shell’s Gas Plans

Trinidad and Tobago, a key partner in Shell’s Dragon gas project, stands to benefit substantially from this initiative. The goal is to significantly increase output at the Atlantic LNG plant, a joint venture between Shell, BP plc BP and the National Gas Company of Trinidad. This collaboration aims to boost LNG production capacity, which has been hindered in recent years due to gas shortages in Trinidad.

In 2022, Atlantic LNG produced just 9 million metric tons of LNG, falling short of its nameplate capacity of 12 million tons. The Dragon project promises to help alleviate these shortfalls, ensuring a steady supply of gas and improving the facility’s overall efficiency. Shell’s continued investment in Venezuela’s offshore gas sector reflects its commitment to the region and efforts to secure a stable energy future for both Venezuela and Trinidad.

Venezuela’s Oil Reform and Boost to Investment

In addition to its natural gas ventures, Shell is also eyeing significant opportunities in Venezuela’s oil sector. Recent reforms in the country’s oil industry, specifically the oil reform passed by Venezuela’s legislature in January, have created a more favorable environment for foreign investment. The reform includes measures designed to lower taxes, expand the power of the oil ministry and grant greater autonomy to private producers.

These changes come as part of a broader strategy to rejuvenate Venezuela’s once-booming oil industry, which has faced significant challenges in recent years. By offering incentives and more control to private sector players, Venezuela’s government aims to increase production and attract international investors. Shell, with its extensive experience and resources, is well-positioned to capitalize on these new opportunities and contribute to the revitalization of Venezuela’s oil and gas sector.

Collaborations With Key Partners: VEPICA, KBR and Baker Hughes

Shell’s latest agreements also involve strategic partnerships with several influential companies in the oil and gas sector. The company has signed technical and commercial agreements with VEPICA, a Venezuelan engineering firm, as well as with KBR and Baker Hughes BKR, two prominent players in the U.S. oil services market.

These collaborations are critical to ensuring the success of Shell’s ventures in Venezuela. VEPICA, with its deep understanding of local conditions and experience in engineering, will provide essential support for Shell’s on-the-ground operations. Meanwhile, KBR and Baker Hughes will contribute with their expertise in technology, infrastructure and services to help optimize Shell’s projects and maximize efficiency.

U.S. Diplomacy and its Impact on Energy Partnerships

The timing of these agreements follows a key diplomatic visit by U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum to Venezuela, where he met with Venezuela’s president, Delcy Rodriguez. This visit marked the second such diplomatic mission in recent months, following the February visit by U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. These high-level meetings signal a potential shift in U.S.-Venezuela relations, which have been strained for years due to political and economic tensions.

For Shell, these diplomatic developments are significant. The easing of U.S. sanctions and the issuing of general licenses for oil and gas exploration have allowed the company to move forward with projects that were previously delayed. As U.S. policies continue to evolve, Shell’s ability to engage with Venezuela’s energy sector is expected to grow, opening up further opportunities for collaboration and investment.

Venezuela's Commitment to Foreign Investment

Venezuela’s government has made clear that it is committed to creating a favorable environment for foreign investment in the energy sector. In a statement on state-run TV FANB, Venezuela’s government reiterated that the new agreements with Shell reaffirm the country’s status as a reliable and secure destination for foreign investment.

This message is part of a broader strategy to attract international companies back to Venezuela, which was once one of the largest oil producers in the world. By offering more favorable terms and improving the investment climate, Venezuela is working to restore its place as a global energy powerhouse.

Future of Shell’s Operations in Venezuela

Looking ahead, Shell’s operations in Venezuela are poised for significant growth. The company’s strategic investments in offshore gas and onshore oil, combined with the partnerships with key Venezuelan firms and international collaborators, position it to play a leading role in the country’s energy future. The Dragon gas project, in particular, represents a major milestone in Shell’s long-term strategy to expand its natural gas portfolio and strengthen the global LNG business.

With a favorable regulatory environment, ongoing diplomatic engagement and the support of key local and international partners, Shell is well-positioned to maximize the potential of Venezuela’s energy resources. As the company moves forward with operations, it is expected to contribute to Venezuela’s economic recovery and energy security, while also ensuring a stable supply of energy for global markets.

