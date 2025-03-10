Shell Secures Approval for Australia's Giant Offshore Gas Project

Shell plc SHEL has received approval from the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority to move forward with the activities proposed in its submitted environmental plan. This milestone paves the way for the installation of key infrastructure needed to link the Crux field to the Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (PFLNG) facility.

The approval covers the installation of the Crux platform, pipelines, topsides and all the necessary tie-ins. With the first gas expected in 2027, Shell outlined that the project development will consist of a platform operated remotely from Prelude, with five wells to be drilled initially. The company sees Crux as a long-term solution to sustain operations at PFLNG, one of the world’s largest floating gas plants.

An Insight Into the Crux Project

The Crux development project, sanctioned in May 2022, is located in Commonwealth waters in the northern Browse Basin, 190 kilometers offshore northwest Australia in approximately 165 meters of water depth. It is jointly held by Shell Australia (as the operator) and SGH Energy (as a partner). The Crux field will provide backfill gas to the operator’s 3.6 million tons per annum PFLNG facility. The project is expected to produce about 1.6 trillion cubic feet of gas, 66 million barrels of condensate and 40 million barrels of liquid petroleum gas over its lifetime.

Multi-Phase Development Timeline

The Crux project will unfold in multiple stages, with completion expected in the second half of 2027. The key phases include:

Pipeline installation and cold commissioning - Five months

- Five months Installation and commissioning of flexible riser and umbilical - Six weeks

- Six weeks Substructure installation - Three months

- Three months Topside installation - Six months

- Six months Tie-ins and commissioning - Two years

- Two years Prelude FLNG modifications- Two years

Need for Inspection, Maintenance and Repair

Shell claimed that the infrastructure is designed in a way that needs minimum inspection or intervention. However, certain events, such as third-party interaction or a severe cyclone, may emphasize the need for these activities. So, the project provides for inspection, maintenance and repair activities that may happen during the preservation period.

SHEL’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

London-based Shell is one of the primary oil supermajors — a group of the U.S. and Europe-based big energy multinationals with operations that span almost every corner of the globe.

